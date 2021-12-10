New apartment building with 116 affordable units to be built by Atlanta Beltline

Affordable housing is a possibility for those interested in the Atlanta Beltline because of the area's new housing strategy, a news release says.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Beltline, Inc., and its partners, Atlanta Housing, and Red Ventures are collaborating to expand into phase two of their affordable housing project, Lofts at Reynoldstown Crossing.

The new apartment building, Madison at Reynoldson, will stand beside the Lofts at Reynoldstown Crossing on Memorial Drive and will include 116 affordable units, according to a news release. The units will range in affordability from 30% to 80% of the Area Median Income (AMI). According to United States Department of Housing and Urban Development's AMI for the Atlanta area and the metric utilized by Beltline, the median income for families is around $82,000.

The units will remain affordable to its residents for 30 years, a news release reads.

“Housing affordability is a priority for us at the Atlanta BeltLine and we are thrilled to expand on one of the first affordable projects that predate the paving of the adjacent Eastside Trail,” said Atlanta BeltLine, Inc. President & CEO Clyde Higgs in a news release.

ABI wants to make sure that all income levels are taken into consideration with the addition of their newest project.

“This is much needed long-term affordable housing for a range of income levels," said Higgs.

Madison at Reynoldson will begin construction will soon begin construction. It will take approximately 18 months to build, according to ABI. Amenities include a pool, a roof deck, a fitness center, a central laundry facility, with public transportation access not far off.

This apartment building is part of ABI's housing strategy that focuses on acquiring land and “developing longer-term affordability in support of housing, job creation, small business growth, and connectivity.”

ABI is in the process of creating a program that will provide supplemental rent subsidies to families earning 80% AMI.