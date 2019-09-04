COBB COUNTY, Ga. — It's a story that seems to continue without end. Local websites are littered with stories of the Concord Road Covered Bridge in Cobb County getting hit by drivers - or nearly hit nowadays thanks to a large metal beam.

Well, a U-Haul van that recently slammed into that protective beam makes number 18 on the list since 2017. And while the beam saved the bridge this time around, county commissioners are planning yet another way to warn drivers who are a little too tall for the little path.

In addition to numerous warning signs that already exist and a flashing light that warns motorists in vehicles taller than 7 feet, the Cobb County Board of Commissioners will be voting on the option to add PVC dangling from chains on the approach to the bridge.

The hope here is that the sound of the pipes hitting the vehicle will get the attention of drivers that missed all the other warnings.

Emergency vehicles will have the option of taking to the oncoming traffic side of the bridge to avoid the pipes - though let's hope they do a better job estimating their size than some of the drivers whose decisions send them out there in the first place.

As for the U-Haul driver, police are still looking for that person since they drove away. But authorities do have a license plate number to go by.

