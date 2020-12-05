Ahmaud Arbery autopsy released

The report reveals where he was shot.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Ahmaud Arbery, the 25-year-old black man who was killed after being followed by a father and son in February, died from two shotgun blasts to the chest, an autopsy revealed.

According to NBC news, the autopsy report released Monday reveals Arbery suffered a gunshot wound to the left upper chest and lower middle chest. Arbery also had a gunshot graze wound on the inside of his right wrist. The report also shows that did not have drugs or alcohol in his system, according to the report.

Authorities said Gregory and Travis McMichael confronted and killed Arbery on Feb. 23rd, believing he was a burglar. Both father and son were arrested Thursday and charged with murder and aggravated assault.

A third man, a neighbor of the McMichael’s’, is also under investigation as officials look into his role in the incident, including recording the video that sparked national outrage. A lawyer for the neighbor said he was merely a witness to the shooting.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations said Tuesday morning that Attorney General Chris Carr requested that the GBI open a new investigation.The case involves possible prosecutorial misconduct by the offices of the District Attorneys of the Brunswick and Waycross Judicial Circuits.

On Monday, after Carr asked federal authorities to review the handling of the case, Department of Justice said it would. The department also said it would evaluate whether federal hate crimes should be pursued.