BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities have released the identity of a 12-year-old killed in a house fire in Butts County over the weekend.

The county coroner confirmed with 11Alive that Aiden McNutt died from the fire, Sunday morning. A 16-year-old girl was also hurt in the fire, and had to be airlifted to Atlanta for treatment.

Officials said the fire was reported at 6:40 a.m. at a home Georgia Highway 42 near the town of Indian Springs. Butts County Fire Chief Mike Wilson said that when firefighters arrived, they found the two injured.

RELATED: 12-year-old dead, 16-year-old hurt in Butts County house fire

Wilson said that it appears the fire started in a rear room, possibly a bedroom in the home. State fire investigators were on the scene Sunday participating in an investigation in order to determine a cause of the fire.

According to Wilson, there does not appear to be a fireplace inside the home.

No firefighters suffered any serious injuries. He said that one firefighter rolled his ankle, but continued to participate in the firefighting efforts.

MORE HEADLINES

'We woke up hearing screams': 8 confirmed deaths in Alabama dock fire

Delta employee fatally shot in staff parking lot near Atlanta airport

The 9 victims in the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant