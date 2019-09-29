WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. — A man has died after an accident involving a "motorized hang glider crash in north Georgia, Saturday night.

The Federal Aviation Administration said that around 7:09 p.m., the aircraft came down at the Pratermill Flight Park Airport outside of Dalton, Georgia.

A spokesperson with Whitfield County 911 said the emergency caller who first notified them of the crash said the victim fell roughly 200 feet and had no pulse at the time they were able to get to him. The person's name and age haven't been released.

The crash happened in the 2300 block of Bryant Circle which is on the east side of the flight park.

A 911 spokesperson said there appears to be some question as to exactly what kind of flight device was being used at the time and whether it was really a hang glider or some other form of homemade aircraft.

The FAA will investigate the crash and the National Transportation Safety Bureau will determine the probable cause of the accident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.

