Small plane crash lands on major Cobb County roadway

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A small plane made a crash landing on a major Cobb County roadway early Thursday morning, according to police.

It is unclear exactly what caused the plane to come down, but Kennesaw Police posted a picture on their Facebook that appeared to show it had come to a stop on the side of the road after a crash landing.

Kennesaw Police said only the pilot had been inside, and that he was safe.

Traffic Alert! Cobb Parkway Northbound and Southbound between Dobbs Drive and Kennesaw Due West Road are closed for an... Posted by Kennesaw Police Department on Thursday, April 7, 2022

The Cobb DOT said it happened on Cobb Parkway/Hwy. 41 just north of Kennesaw Due West Rd. The area is not far from Cobb County International Airport.

The county said one lane was open between Watts Dr. and Kennesaw Due West Rd. in both directions and that one lane would likely continue to be closed "for the next few hours."

Cobb County posted a small update as the plane was being cleared (UPDATE: All lanes are now back open.)

UPDATE: NB lanes of Cobb Pkwy are blocked now at Kennesaw Due West Rd as responders begin clearance efforts. https://t.co/ZNfcPu5IlN pic.twitter.com/143puBoNNg — Cobb County DOT (@CobbDOT) April 7, 2022

