Friendly, hard working, and strong. That is how family, friends, teachers, and coaches describe Amari Jefferson.

"98 A.J.strong" are the words family, friends, coaches and the Forsyth community stand behind.

Back in November, Amari Jefferson, a Mary Persons High school student, found out he has a chronic kidney disease that is causing his kidneys to fail.

"Everyday is a struggle, but I know looking at him he's willing and strong and I know I also must be strong," said Amari's mom, Kawanna Jefferson.

Jefferson needs a new kidney, and an entire community stands behind him on his quest to find a match.

"He's fighting it just like he would on a football field or basketball court. We're proud of him and excited for him," said Mary Persons head football coach.

"We're basically brothers," his friend Jaboree Goodson said.

"We grew up together. He's always been there for me, and I've been there for him."

Jefferson made it on a kidney transplant list, but family and friends went to social media asking people to help. Hundreds of people reached out saying they would be glad to donate and get tested, sending their prayers to Amari and his family.

While he waits for a donor, his support team stands behind him.

"He's always been that type of kid that has a smile on his face, his cousin, Desi Hansfordsad.

"You can look into his eyes and see the gleaming in his eyes and that's what makes this so unbearable but as a family we're staying strong because he's so strong."

Amari battles his disease with an army.

He says, "It feels good to know that you have a community that's willing to back you up and help you through tough times and I just really appreciate it."

To see if you are a match and an eligible kidney donor for Amari, click here.

