ATLANTA — Ebenezer Baptist Church has long been a leader for civil and human rights, but on Thursday night, faith leaders are partnering with former Vice President Al Gore to take on a new cause.
Environmental leaders addressed the congregation about the ways climate change disproportionately impacts minority communities across the world.
Gore said protecting the planet is a more responsibility - one that's outlined in the teachings of the Bible.
"The fact that half of all the living species on this planet will disappear on our watch, when we're assigned responsibility - how do we take on the responsibility of that," he questioned. "Noah was commanded to 'keep these alive with you'."
Gore went on to say the climate crisis is lined to social injustice and said the best way to create change on a big scale is to get involved in politics and vote.
