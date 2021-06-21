WATCH LIVE: Al Roker aims for new Guinness record with return of 'Rokerthon'

11Alive's Chris Holcomb joins NBC TODAY's Al Roker as the 5th annual "Rokerthon" returns.

ATLANTA — The 5th annual "Rokerthon" returns Monday as the TODAY show's Al Roker aims to set a new Guinness World Record.

"Rokerthon 2021: Forecasting Your Best Summer Ever" begins 7 a.m. on NBC during TODAY. Watch the full event live on 11Alive or right here via the live video player below on 11Alive.com or your mobile devices.

Joined by 11Alive's Chris Holcomb and meteorologists from more than 50 NBC affiliate stations around the the country, "Rokerthon" will highlight "must-visit destinations from iconic American locations, forecasting an unforgettable summer from coast-to-coast and introducing viewers to the people and places that make this long-awaited summer one to remember."

One of these must-see destinations on "Rokerthon 2021" is Atlanta's Centennial Olympic Park, where 11Alive's Chris Holcomb will be.

Additionally, each forecaster will describe the current conditions of their location, as well as the outlook for at least the upcoming 24 hours. The forecast will continue with no break between contestants and air live on Monday's episode of "TODAY," as well as on TODAY All Day, the morning show’s 24/7 streaming channel.

Roker and the group of meteorologists are aiming for a new Guinness World Records title for the most people in a live online weather reporting video relay.

Roker is no stranger to setting records. He set the record for the fastest time to report a weather forecast from all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. He also visited five college campuses in five days to help college students break additional Guinness World Records titles, and broke the record for the most people in a virtual sandwich-making relay.