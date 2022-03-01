Here's where Aldi is opening its new stores in Georgia

Buford will welcome its first Aldi location.

BUFORD, Ga. — Aldi is determined to open 100 new locations in 2022 and two of those stores will be in the Peach State.

Its newest Georgia location will host a grand opening Thursday in Buford. The grocery store will be located at 1705 Mall of Georgia Blvd.

Aldi has more than 2,100 stores in 37 states with about 60 locations in the Atlanta market. It plans to add a new location in Marietta later this month. Shoppers can head to 249 Cobb Parkway SE starting Jan. 20, the company announced.

The grocery-store chain said it sets itself apart with its 12,000 square-foot stores and its sustainable focus. Stores are built with environmentally friendly materials and feature open ceilings and natural lighting, an Aldi spokesperson said. Shoppers are also encouraged to bring reusable bags as stores do not offer single-use plastic bags.

Both stores will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.