Alicia Keys Summer tour to make stop in Atlanta

Presale tickets can be purchased from April 18 to April 20, with general admission tickets being sold April 21 starting at 9 a.m. through Ticketmaster.
Credit: Alicia Keys

ATLANTA — Alicia Keys fans in Atlanta, this is not a drill; the "Girl on Fire" is making her return this Summer. 

The "Keys to the Summer Tour" is taking a stop by Atlanta's State Farm Arena July 3 starting at 8 p.m.

There are also a few packages offered to concert-goers, from premium tickets to the chance to join Keys "in an exclusive, intimate and inspirational 'Soulcare Session' before the show."

Credit: Alicia Keys

The 15-time Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter said this tour would feature a new 360-degree "in the round" production setup. 

The Keys to the Summer Tour, is going to be completely unforgettable and unmissable," Key's said in a release. "I describe it as a celebration of freedom and self-liberation! It’s going to be colorful, magical and will light up your body, soul and all of your senses! This is my first time creating a 360 experience, and we’ve made sure it’s like nothing you’ve ever seen! I’m so excited to see y’all this summer!”  

To get more information about the tour and ticket sales, visit AliciaKeys.com.

KEYS TO THE SUMMER TOUR DATES

June 28  | Ft. Lauderdale, FL | FLA Live Arena         

June 30  | Tampa, FL              | Amalie Arena           

July 2     | Charlotte, NC         | Spectrum Center        

July 3    | Atlanta, GA            | State Farm Arena       

July 5     | Memphis, TN          | FedExForum             

July 7     | Washington, DC     | Capital One Arena      

July 9     | Boston, MA             | TD Garden              

July 10   | Philadelphia, PA      |  Wells Fargo Center  

July 12   | Brooklyn, NY           | Barclays Center        

July 14   | Toronto, ON             | Scotiabank Arena       

July 15   | Cleveland, OH         | Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse 

July 17   | Detroit, MI                | Little Caesars Arena   

July 18   | Chicago, IL              | United Center          

July 20   | Louisville, KY           | KFC Yum! Center        

July 21   | St. Louis, MO           | Enterprise Center      

July 23   | New Orleans, LA      | Smoothie King Arena    

July 24   | Austin, TX                 | Moody Center           

July 27   | Denver, CO               | Ball Arena             

July 28   | Salt Lake City, UT     | Maverik Center         

July 30   | Seattle, WA               | Climate Pledge Arena   

August 1 | Oakland, CA             | Oakland Arena          

August 2 | Los Angeles, CA       | The KIA Forum          


   

