Alicia Keys Summer tour to make stop in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Alicia Keys fans in Atlanta, this is not a drill; the "Girl on Fire" is making her return this Summer.
The "Keys to the Summer Tour" is taking a stop by Atlanta's State Farm Arena July 3 starting at 8 p.m.
Presale tickets can be purchased from April 18 to April 20, with general admission tickets being sold April 21 starting at 9 a.m. through Ticketmaster.
There are also a few packages offered to concert-goers, from premium tickets to the chance to join Keys "in an exclusive, intimate and inspirational 'Soulcare Session' before the show."
The 15-time Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter said this tour would feature a new 360-degree "in the round" production setup.
“The Keys to the Summer Tour, is going to be completely unforgettable and unmissable," Key's said in a release. "I describe it as a celebration of freedom and self-liberation! It’s going to be colorful, magical and will light up your body, soul and all of your senses! This is my first time creating a 360 experience, and we’ve made sure it’s like nothing you’ve ever seen! I’m so excited to see y’all this summer!”
To get more information about the tour and ticket sales, visit AliciaKeys.com.
KEYS TO THE SUMMER TOUR DATES
June 28 | Ft. Lauderdale, FL | FLA Live Arena
June 30 | Tampa, FL | Amalie Arena
July 2 | Charlotte, NC | Spectrum Center
July 5 | Memphis, TN | FedExForum
July 7 | Washington, DC | Capital One Arena
July 9 | Boston, MA | TD Garden
July 10 | Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center
July 12 | Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center
July 14 | Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena
July 15 | Cleveland, OH | Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
July 17 | Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena
July 18 | Chicago, IL | United Center
July 20 | Louisville, KY | KFC Yum! Center
July 21 | St. Louis, MO | Enterprise Center
July 23 | New Orleans, LA | Smoothie King Arena
July 24 | Austin, TX | Moody Center
July 27 | Denver, CO | Ball Arena
July 28 | Salt Lake City, UT | Maverik Center
July 30 | Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena
August 1 | Oakland, CA | Oakland Arena
August 2 | Los Angeles, CA | The KIA Forum