ATLANTA — Atlanta firefighters are on the scene of an apartment fire off Alison Court.

The fire has engulfed two buildings at the apartments.

In a Twitter post from the Atlanta Fire Department, officials said "all hands working" the massive fire.

Officials confirmed to 11Alive crews on the scene that the buildings were vacant, however the cause of the fire is still under investigation. There were no reported injuries at this time.

