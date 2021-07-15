'Alive in Roswell' festival hits record number of attendees despite pandemic

Before the pandemic, the festival was seeing crowds averaging 5,000 people. Thursday, it saw more than 7,000.

ROSWELL, Ga. — "Alive in Roswell" is back and breaking records! It's the first night in two years that the festival takes over the city's Canton Street, East Alley and historic Town Square.

This free, monthly festival, which shuts those areas down for people (and dogs) to walk safely, wasn't possible last year because of COVID-19. Now that it's back, the city said it is seeing record numbers.

On its first day of 2021, organizers said more than 7,000 people came out, compared to before the pandemic where the festival would see an average of about 5,000 people.

On Thursday, there were over 100 vendors, live music, and a number of kid activities. A free trolley service also helps shuttle people to all three venues.

For some, like John Rice, this festival was the perfect excuse to get out and experience something new.

"We heard about it and thought it'd be fun to get out among people," he said. "Haven't been able to do that in a while."

For others, like Tello Silva who is from Brazil but lives in Connecticut, it was one of the reasons to fly in and visit friends.

"Last year, I was in my basement crying. Now, I'm here," he said. "You're hanging out in a neighborhood and you can drink outside. Where I come from you don't get that. I'm very surprised when I came here [at] the amount of people hanging around, having a good time. The hospitality has been amazing."

For businesses that sit in the heart of Roswell, like two-month old Madrid Spanish Taverna, it's the perfect 'recipe' for new customers.

"For us just being open two months and this being the first one in the second month, it's unbelievable. It's great," says owner and general manager Swanhilda Gonzalez, or Swani for short.

The restaurant, which features tapas, paellas and sangria, is nestled on Plum Tree St., off of Canton Street, a short walk from the street closures.

"We're going to be the oasis of people saying 'this is too crazy right now, let's find a place more relaxing and enjoy,'" she added.

Gonzalez said opening her restaurant during the pandemic came with its challenges, including employing folks.

"Some days I would do ten interviews thinking 'oh my God, I'll be back to back, it'll be crazy with interviews' and only one person would show up. It has been incredibly challenging. Incredibly," she added.

Her heart, however, was always set on Roswell. One of the reasons being this monthly festival that she had also attended before the pandemic.

"We were so sure of our concept and the location, right here in Roswell," she said. "Let's hang out on Canton Street, then we'll finish up with some sangrias in Madrid and some paellas. This is an event I was always craving."

A craving, just like the more than 7,000 who attended the festival, have been craving to step out and explore Roswell. That number, a record for the festival.

"Seeing everyone out here and enthusiastic feels like we're getting a little closer to normal," said Daniel Mesa who lives in Roswell.

"Alive in Roswell" takes place every third Thursday of the month, July through October. A lot of the roads close early in the day. For those details, click here.

"Last year nobody was out because we had COVID. Everything was going on, everyone was scared," said Brian Keiserman who attended. "Now everyone is not wearing a mask and having fun."