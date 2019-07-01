The all-clear order was given Monday morning after a train derailment Sunday night forced an entire east Georgia city to evacuate on fears of a chemical spill and noxious fumes.

Officials said a Norfolk Southern freight train derailed shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday near the Jefferson County town of Bartow, Georgia. The train was on its way from Macon to Augusta when 37 cars derailed in the town, about 150 miles southeast of Atlanta.

According to Augusta NBC station WAGT, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office indicated that no injuries were reported as a result of the derailment.

Officials said two of the derailed cars - one carrying hydrogen peroxide and the other carrying hydrochloric acid - were breached, releasing some of the chemicals and fume into the air.

Initially, emergency officials thought the spill was related to a chlorine spill and ordered all residents in the city of Bartow, and everyone within a seven-mile surrounding area, to evacuate. Crews later determined, however, that it was hydrogen peroxide and hydrochloric acid - not chlorine - that had been released as a result of the crash.

The Georgia Department of Transportation was working with local officials, emergency management officials and first responders to get people out of the affected area while hazmat crews worked to contain the chemicals involved in the spill.

Emergency crews determined shortly after 7 a.m. Monday, that the area was safe for residents to return and lifted the evacuation order.

At this time, Norfolk Southern is reporting that residents may still smell lingering odors related to the spill, but the levels don't pose any health risk. Environmental crews, however, are continuously monitoring the air in Bartow and the surrounding communities.

Meanwhile, Norfolk Southern said it is opening its Family Assistance Center at the Jefferson County Emergency Services in Louisville to help residents and businesses affected by the derailment. The company said it will compensate affected members of the community for their inconvenience and out-of-pocket expenses.

Any affected resident should bring a driver’s license or other proof of residence, as well as receipts for expenses in order to receive compensation to:

Jefferson County Emergency Services

1841 Highway 24 W., Louisville, Ga. 30434



Hours of operation:

Jan. 7 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Jan. 8 from 9 a.m.to 6 p.m.

Phone: 800-230-7049