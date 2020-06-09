Possible drowning reported on Allatoona Lake

Dive teams have been sent to the area of Flamingo Cove

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — Emergency responders are investigating a possible drowning on a popular metro Atlanta lake.

Bartow County Fire Chief Dwayne Jamison confirmed to 11Alive that dive teams had been called to the "Flamingo Cove" area of Allatoona Lake on Sunday afternoon.

Beyond that, details regarding the incident, the person who they believe drowned and more are still limited.

The incident comes one day after a Georgia Department of Natural Resources report suggested only one lake or river drowning across the state on Saturday amid the Labor Day holiday weekend.

The Saturday drowning occurred on the Kinchafoonee Creek far to the south in Lee County and involved a 24-year-old man.