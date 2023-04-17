Suspected shoplifter led deputies on chase before Coweta County crash, authorities say

The driver led deputies on a chase through the county, reaching speeds of up to 120 miles per hour, according to deputies.

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Coweta County authorities arrested three people after they said the driver led deputies on a chase that ended in a crash near Hogansville.

The chase happened Friday, April 14, after deputies with the Coweta County Sheriff's Office spotted a vehicle that matched a description given to them by Newnan Police, who were looking for a group of shoplifters believed to have taken items from an Ulta Beauty store.

Deputies pulled the Toyota Corolla over and asked for the IDs of the three people inside the car. The driver then decided to speed off, and a chase began.

The driver led deputies on a chase through the county, reaching speeds of up to 120 miles per hour, according to a news release.

Deputies tried to use several PIT maneuvers to get the driver stop, but in each instance, the driver would swerve into the patrol vehicle, trying to hit it. After the driver "weaved recklessly across" traffic, the chase came to an end at the exit ramp towards Hogansville, they said..

The driver crashed into a GMC pickup truck. Three people -- including two people who were inside of the Corolla -- were injured. The three were flown to a hospital for treatment, the release said.

Following the crash, Georgia State Patrol was called to the scene to help.

In addition to being charged with felony fleeing and reckless driving by the sheriff's office, the driver will likely be charged by GSP with several counts of serious injury by motor vehicle, the news release said.