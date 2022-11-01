Alliance Academy student killed in crash near Denmark High School

Here's what we know.

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating a fatal crash that killed an Alliance Academy student on Mullinax Road, right outside Denmark High School Tuesday morning.

Forsyth County Schools confirmed the student killed is part of that college and career prep school.

So far, the name of the victim has not been released.

Forsyth County Schools added that it is providing additional support to Alliance Academy both today and tomorrow for students and staff.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.