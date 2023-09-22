Officials investigating whether person's death was caused by alligator

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office and Florida wildlife officials responded to the area of Ridgecrest Park.

LARGO, Fla. — An investigation is underway into the discovery of a body and whether an alligator was involved in the person's death near Ridgecrest Park.

Deputies with the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission responded just before 2 p.m. Friday to the area of 121st Street and Ulmerton Road.

The sheriff's office says it began looking into a report of a body found around that time.

Aerial video from Sky 10 showed law enforcement standing around a big alligator. 10 Tampa Bay partially pixelated the image as it shows a large amount of blood on the ground.