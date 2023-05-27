Almost two dozen animals rescued from 'horrific conditions' in a hoarding situation

Neighbors called 911 to report what they thought was a dead body. Police said they found the homeowner throwing dogs out of a window when they arrived.

FOREST PARK, Ga. — Almost two dozen animals were taken into a shelter after being rescued from a hoarding situation. Police thought a dead body was inside because the stench was so foul at the home.

A seemingly peaceful street in Forest Park concealed a secret. Clayton County Animal Control Supervisor James Townsend said the smell caught the nose of neighbors.

“I believe they called with a genuine concern because it smelled like decomposition," Townsend said.

Townsend said officers arrived at a home along Holly Circle and saw a woman throwing dogs out of a window. They were horrified to see the conditions inside.

“There was waste of not disposed and just strewn about," Townsend said.

Clayton County Animal Control sent 11Alive pictures of what investigators call "horrific conditions" in the home. They discovered 18 dogs and a rabbit living in piles of feces.

Those at Clayton County Animal Control say there are certain signs you can watch out for someone who may be hoarding.

“They attempt to conceal the smell, and they'll put plastic over the windows," Townsend said. "If you're their friend and you go to visit them, they will come out and meet you in the driveway because they don't want you to go inside."

Another sign of hoarding is hearing dogs but never seeing the owner take them outside.

“Right on the exterior window, you'll see clusters of flies, and the smell is unforgettable," Townsend said.

Adalee, Alba, and Amelia are among the dogs who will be looking for their fur-ever homes. Many of them are emaciated and have skin issues.

Animal Control believes they are Labrador and German Shepherd mixes, about six months to a year old, and they should be up for adoption late next week. Campbell the bunny is ready to go to his forever home now.

Townsend has this message for people who may have good intentions of taking in too many animals.

“Don't take on more than you can handle because you being overwhelmed with dogs and cats is actually worse than doing nothing," Townsend said.

Amelia and the 17 other dogs are now putting their best paws forward and hoping for a new leash on life.