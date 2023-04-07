'We're doing something unprecedented' | Alpharetta Police recruits new officers in New Jersey

Law enforcement agencies all around metro Atlanta have often struggled to retain officers or recruit new ones.

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta's Police Department is taking it's show on the road to hire new officers to the force in a next level process. Law enforcement agencies all around metro Atlanta have often struggled to retain current officers or recruit new ones.

The department will take the 12-hour long drive to New Jersey on Wednesday.

“We’re doing something that’s unprecedented. Now, you have seen law enforcement agencies that have nationally recruited and basically what they have done is say 'our agency is so great,'" said Capt. Jakai Breathwaite.

He added the Alpharetta Police Department is doing way beyond a job fair.

The police captain said their agency will complete the recruitment process in New Jersey from July 12 to the 14.

“We are literally loading up our physically agility test and obstacle course, it’s going to be in the back here and we’re taking our entire testing process to the Northeast,” added the captain.

Recruits will complete the testing process, sit through an oral board interview, a medical screening, psychological exam as well as complete a polygraph exam and a thorough background check, according to the captain.

The agency did a similar recruitment effort in New Jersey last year, it resulted in nine officers being hired.

With last year’s success, coupled with many law enforcement agencies grappling with low recruitment interest and the high cost to bring in candidates, the department decided to hit the road again.

"If this was corporate America, what would you do? You would fly me out to wherever we’re going, put me up at a hotel. Well, the government, we can’t compete with that. So, we said you know what, let’s do the next best thing," said Breathwaite.