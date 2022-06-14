Man with gun barricaded inside Alpharetta Home Goods, shopping center evacuated, police say

No shots have been fired, police said.

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A shopping center in Alpharetta has been evacuated after a report of a person hiding with a gun inside a Home Goods store.

No shots have been fired, police said.

The Alpharetta Department of Public safety said officers located the suspect inside the store and have him contained and that negotiators are attempting to make contact.

The incident was reported at the Home Goods in the Mansell Crossing shopping complex in Alpharetta. The Home Goods is at 7491 North Point Pkwy.

Surrounding stores include an REI and Michaels.

"Alpharetta officers are currently on scene at Home Goods on North Point Pkwy responding to reports of a person with a gun hiding in the store," Alpharetta Police said on Facebook. "All affected businesses have been evacuated. There are no reports of shots being fired."