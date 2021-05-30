Alpharetta hit-and-run sends two pedestrians to hospital with serious injuries

ATLANTA — Alpharetta Police are on the lookout for a vehicle they believe struck two pedestrians early Sunday morning and left both severely injured.
The department released a photo of the vehicle on Sunday night asking for help finding the person responsible. Police believe the car, which they believe is a gray 2016 to 2021 Honda Civic, hit two pedestrians in the area of Milton Avenue and North Main Street (Highway 9) in the city.
Police said both victims were taken to the hospital with what police said were serious injuries. Investigators are now hoping that anyone who recognizes the vehicle - or who can identify the owner - will call their tip line at 678-297-6307.