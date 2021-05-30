Alpharetta hit-and-run sends two pedestrians to hospital with serious injuries

Alpharetta Police are asking anyone with details on the incident or the driver to call their tip line.

ATLANTA — Alpharetta Police are on the lookout for a vehicle they believe struck two pedestrians early Sunday morning and left both severely injured.

The department released a photo of the vehicle on Sunday night asking for help finding the person responsible. Police believe the car, which they believe is a gray 2016 to 2021 Honda Civic, hit two pedestrians in the area of Milton Avenue and North Main Street (Highway 9) in the city.