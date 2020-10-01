ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Alpharetta Department of Public Safety is asking for help identifying a "suspicious person" last spotted at a local park. He was allegedly doing something obtrusive - and unusual.

Police believe the man "hugged and tried to kiss several women" at Webb Bridge Park on Thursday morning around 10 a.m. Police said the man left before police arrived.

"We'd certainly like to identify and talk with him," police said.

They've also released two fairly clear pictures of the man who appears to be older with a dark complexion. He was wearing a diamond-checkered blue, orange and black. He is also wearing blue and black checkered pants in the picture.

MORE HEADLINES

She vanished right near the local high school; then she was sold for sex

Sophie Speaks: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

Gang members sentenced in 'the most horrific death' in recent county history