Alpharetta court cancels hearings after employee tests positive for COVID

Because some court employees were on vacation and not exposed to the infected employee, the offices will reopen for telephone and online services Dec. 14.

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — City officials have announced that the Alpharetta Municipal Court has been immediately closed following an employee testing positive for COVID-19.

"The infected employee works in an area of the Court in which she does not interact with members of the public," officials said in a statement.

The court is canceling hearings scheduled for the week of Dec. 14 while workers quarantine for 14 days.

“Fortunately, we had only three dates remaining this year during which court was to be in session, so we can easily reschedule those hearings,” said Brooke Lappin, the Director of Alpharetta Municipal Court Services.

“It is still an inconvenience to those impacted, but our primary concern must always be ensuring the safety of the public and those working in the court," Lappin added.

City officials said that because some court employees were on vacation and not exposed to the infected employee, the offices of the Alpharetta Municipal Court will reopen for telephone and online services on Dec.14.