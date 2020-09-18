Alpharetta seniors donate care packages to fire department

“This was just a way for us to say thank you to them,” resident Wayne Dahlgren said.

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A group of seniors in Alpharetta are making the best of the times and giving back to first responders.

Residents at Village Park Alpharetta created care packages for the Alpharetta Fire Department and other organizations throughout the area.

“This was just a way for us to say thank you to them,” resident Wayne Dahlgren said. “These people work so hard and do such a great job. It was just our way of trying to show appreciation for what they do.”

Each package was filled with protein bars, tasty snacks, and thirst-quenching drinks before being decorated by residents. The caring group said it was a great way to show support.

“It was fantastic, because how else can you do it? You have to show in one way or another. And I hope we can do it on a personal basis, and this is one way to do it,” Dahlgren added.