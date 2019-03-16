An armed passerby is being credited with holding the suspect in a deadly shooting at bay in Alpharetta until police could get there.

According to Alpharetta police, they were called to the Wells Fargo at the corner of North Main and Academy streets. Multiple officers responded to find a 45-year-old woman, later identified as Tynesha Evans of Alpharetta, lying in the parking lot.

They also found the 58-year-old man accused of the shooting, Othnel Inniss, at the scene and arrested him without incident. Police said an armed witness who was driving by the bank heard the shot and got out to help - ultimately confronting Inniss and ordering him to drop his weapon. The witness remained on the scene until officers arrived, police said.

The victim, Evans, was rushed to North Fulton Regional Hospital but ultimately died from her injuries.

Inniss has been charged with murder and aggravated assault with a firearm.

Police said that the victim and the suspect in her murder were in an "on-again, off-again relationship" and said that it "sadly ended in senseless violence during an argument."

In a statement, Alpharetta police said that their thoughts were with the victim's family and friends. They also spoke on the resident who aided in keeping the suspect at the scene.

"In regards to the armed citizen who intervened until we arrived, we cannot express enough the appreciation we have for the partnership we have with our community," the department said.

In closing, police reminded any armed resident who intervenes in a similar manner to step away once police arrive.

"Once officers arrive, PLEASE put your weapon down and comply with them until we have things under control," they said in the statement. "We had no issues with that today but it is a good time for a reminder."

Following reports of the shooting, Wells Fargo released a statement to 11Alive that read in part:

"Wells Fargo’s top priority is the safety and well-being of our customers and team members. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the victim. We are working closely with local law enforcement and are cooperating with them fully."

MORE NEWS |

Missing 2-year-old Noelani Robinson found dead in Minnesota

Gunfire breaks out inside Atlanta virtual reality bar | Man shot multiple times

Dashcam video shows school bus driver failing a field sobriety test; she blames nerves, not drugs