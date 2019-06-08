ALPHARETTA, Ga. — An extremely tense two hours has ended with no injuries and a suspect wanted for felony charges out of Florida in custody.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, police announced that they were dealing with a barricaded person in the 300 block of Academy Street. The response of police, fire crews, negotiators and members of an area SWAT team forced police to shut down the road between Jamestown Trail and Dancliff Lane.

The department later elaborated that they actually had a warrant for another occupant of the home and made an arrest of that person. It was a second person at the home who allegedly ran to a different part of the home and refused to leave.

The second person, identified as Jason Cude, was eventually taken into custody without further incident - or injury to police. Cude allegedly had a felony warrant for theft out of Broward County, Florida. Police have yet to release the name of the first suspect or what charges he's facing.

Police have since reopened the roadway and thanked the public for their patience as they worked at the scene. During the incident, the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety provided several updates on Twitter letting the public know whether or not the roads were still closed.

The announcement that the roads were reopened came around 7:15 p.m. - meaning the response left the road closed for roughly two hours during one of the busiest times of the day.

