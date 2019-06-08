ALPHARETTA, Ga. — An extremely tense two hours has ended with no injuries and a suspect - wanted for felony charges out of Florida - in custody.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, police announced that they were dealing with a barricaded person in the 300 block of Academy Street. The response of police, fire crews, negotiators and members of an area SWAT team forced law enforcement to shut down the road between Jamestown Trail and Dancliff Lane.

The department later elaborated that they actually had a warrant for another occupant of the home and made an arrest of that person. It was a second person at the home who allegedly ran to a different part of the home and refused to leave.

"Since the male ran back into the house, our officers attempted to make contact and he wouldn't answer," Alpharetta Police spokesperson Sgt. Howard Miller said. "We had negotiators and SWAT respond to the house."

The second person, identified as Jason Cude, eventually surrendered when SWAT officers began making entry into the home.

"He was taken into custody, evaluated by medical, and, from what I understand, he's now on his way to jail," Miller said.

Cude allegedly had a felony warrant for theft out of Broward County, Florida. Police have yet to release the name of the first suspect or what charges he's facing.

Police have since reopened the roadway and thanked the public for their patience as they worked at the scene. During the incident, the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety provided several updates on Twitter letting the public know whether or not the roads were still closed.

"At no point did we feel there was any danger to any members of our community, however, we did temporarily had to temporarily shut down a portion of academy street in an abundance of caution just to make sure that nobody in our community would be put in danger," Miller said.

The announcement that the roads were reopened came around 7:15 p.m. - meaning the response left the road closed for roughly two hours during one of the busiest times of the day.

"We're just glad it was a peaceful ending, you know, we're thankful that our partners from the fire department and city of Roswell, and the city of Milton, responded with us to help us in this peaceful ending," Miller said.

MORE HEADLINES

Atlanta proposal would ban single-use plastics at city-owned buildings, including airport

A family's shock turns to sorrow as details of Peachtree City man's murder emerge

Woman's viral rant telling partners she's given them HIV is now being investigated by police