ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A neighborhood street in Alpharetta has been shut down as police attempt to confront a suspect wanted on a felony warrant.

Police said Academy Street is blocked between Jamestown Trail and Dancliff Lane, and negotiators are on the scene trying to make contact with the person. However, police said the suspect is barricaded.

Authorities haven't named the person or said what the person is wanted for - only that this person is refusing to surrender.

Few details are available, though police said they are "hoping for a peaceful resolution."

A photo released by the department shows multiple police cars and at least one SWAT vehicle on the scene.

