DOJ says it has recaptured majority of ransom Colonial Pipeline paid following cyberattack

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Justice Department held a news conference Monday afternoon about cyberattack that impacted one of the nation's largest sources of fuel.

DOJ officials said it has found and recaptured the majority of the ransom Colonial Pipeline paid to the DarkSide network. Lisa O. Monaco, Deputy Attorney General of the Justice Department, and other officials are discussing the ransomware attack.

The Alpharetta-based company, Colonial Pipeline is responsible for almost half of the entire East Coast's fuel supply. Last month, the company said it proactively took certain systems offline to contain the threat, which temporarily halted all pipeline operations. An investigation was launched and the company said it also notified law enforcement and other federal agencies.

But the panic buying that happened while the systems were offline led to gas shortages in several states, including Georgia.

During the news conference, Monaco will be joined onstage by FBI Deputy Director Paul M. Abbate and other officials.