ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A crane collapsed and caused a fire late Tuesday morning near the Avalon Shopping Center off Old Milton Pkwy near GA 400, according to Alpharetta public safety PIO Howard Miller.

Miller said no one was injured and According to Alpharetta Public Safety Twitter account, fire crews are currently on the scene dealing with the situation.

Alpharetta officials are telling people to stay away from the fire.

