ALPHARETTA, Ga. -- A 16-year-old girl with autism was reunited with her father today after running away with a man more than twice her age. Mary Margaret Pridgen was missing for three days before her father and law enforcement could find her, but there wasn’t much either party could do because of Georgia’s age of consent laws.

Glenn Pridgen told friends and family that he was on a plane to New York City today to pick up his daughter. Less than 24 hours before he boarded his flight, Pridgen told 11Alive that he was worried that he would never see his 16-year-old again.

“It’s frightening, it’s terrifying,” he said. “My daughter is out there and I don’t know where she is.”

The father said that Mary Margaret came home with an expensive diamond ring and thousands of dollar in her bank account. He said she was acting strangely, so he grounded her. Not long after, Mary Margaret was nowhere to be found.

“She cut a hole in the window, and she jumped out,” Pridgen said.

Within hours, the concerned father found out about his daughter’s hidden life. He found out that she was in a relationship with a man more than twice her age who she met online, where she posed as an 18-year-old. The older man allegedly bought her a Tiffany engagement ring and referred to Mary Margaret as his fiance. The two allegedly ran away together on Monday night.

Nothing the two did is illegal.

“In the state of Georgia, it is not a crime for a 16-year-old to be in a relationship with someone older,” said Officer Ross with Alpharetta Police. “That is the age of consent.”

Glenn Pridgen filed a police report about his missing daughter and the Alpharetta police investigated, but they couldn’t do much because of the way Georgia’s age of consent law is written. Pridgen thinks that’s wrong.

“She is vulnerable. She’s on the autism spectrum, she’s never really spent the night out of the house,” he said. “She’s very, very smart, but very naive.”

The father wants to try to change Georgia's age of consent law after this ordeal. Representative Chuck Martin (R-Alpharetta) said he's willing to meet with Pridgen about his concerns.

Georgia Representative Scott Holcomb said that the girl’s age and Autism diagnosis make these allegations alarming. He said that the area of law needs attention and he’s looking at models from other states to consider legislation in Georgia.

Child advocacy groups said they’re running into situations like this more and more. They said the rise of online dating mean more underage girls meet older men, who know the law and know it’s not illegal.

Legally, kids who are 16-years-old can have a sexual relationship with anyone they want in Georgia. Thirty-three states set their age of consent for a sexual relationship between a minor and an adult more than 10 years older at 16 years old. The other 17 states set 17 or 18 as the age of consent.

