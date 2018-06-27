ALPHARETTA, Ga. – Police are actively searching for two masked men who zip-tied three women during a home invasion.

Alpharetta Police received a 911 called Monday around 10:40 p.m. from one of the victims in a home invasion robbery on Barnesley Lane. Officers were told two masked men wearing gloves entered the home armed with handguns.

Inside the house were a 25-year-old woman and her two elderly grandmothers. Police said the suspects physically assaulted one of the elderly women.

All three women were zip tied and the 25-year-old was led around the house to different safes where the men took $86,000 in cash along with thousands of dollars in jewelry.

“I can’t imagine, I’m sure it was extremely frightening,” Officer Howard Miller with Alpharetta police said. “To be relaxing at their home on a Monday night when, out of nowhere two men burst into their house, wearing ski masks, zip tie them then start showing them, probably wonder if what’s going to happen next.”

After the robbery, the suspects stole one of the victim’s cars which was later located near Kimball Bridge Road. Police searched the area with K-9s but no suspects were apprehended.

Officials believe the family was targeted specifically and does not believe there is a danger to the rest of the community.

Police are investigating and are following several leads. Anyone with information is asked to call the Alpharetta Crime Stoppers Tip Hotline at 678-297-6307.

