ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police have released new photos of three people accused of stealing a Rolex - essentially by lying their way in and out.

Alpharetta Police believe that a man and two women entered the Guven Brothers Fine Jewelry store on Old Milton Parkway posing as customers. Police said the man asked to try on a Rolex watch and even asked one of the women to fetch his wallet their car.

But it was all a carefully planned ruse. With the watch already in hand - or on the man's wrist - the woman kept the access-controlled doors from being closed to stop their escape. From there, they simply ran out of the store.

The store owner wasn't far behind and managed to get a partial tag number and vehicle make and model of the escaping SUV - but it came up as a rental.

A police report suggests the Rolex was valued at $42,000.

Still, maybe not everything went to plan for the trio. The women walked into the store wearing long coats and sunglasses making identification at least a little more difficult. But the man's face is clear in some of the video stills released by the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety.

As such, police are appreciative of any information about the crime or the suspects. Those with information can contact Detective Brian Smith at bsmith@alpharetta.ga.us.

