ALPHARETTA, Ga. -- According to a post published to Twitter by Alpharetta Public Safety, two buildings have been evacuated for a leak, Friday afternoon.

The Alpharetta Hazmat team has been called to the scene.

According to the post, there was a refrigerant leak at 2900 Westside Parkway (Fixerv) and both buildings had to be evacuated.

No injuries have been reported.

Park, Catherine

