ALPHARETTA, Ga. -- The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said early Saturday afternoon they are treating the case of a set of human remains recently found as a murder.

The investigation is taking place in the 2100 block of Purcell Lane in the portion of Alpharetta that is in Cherokee County.

Authorities said one set of human remains was found on a 10-acre property at that address on Thursday afternoon. The remains have been sent to the GBI crime lab for further examination and identification.

The remains were located in a wooded area to the rear of the residence by property's owners.

Investigators are remaining on the scene to look for and collect any evidence, as the property includes about 10 acres, a pond, a creek, several pastures and an extensive wooded area.

