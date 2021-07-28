Nearly 50 people displaced after fire destroys Alpharetta apartment complex

The fire destroyed an entire apartment building, which housed 28 units and 49 people.

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Nearly 50 people are displaced after a fire destroyed an Alpharetta apartment complex on Tuesday afternoon.

The Milton Fire Department said the devastating fire broke out at IMT Deerfield Apartments located at 12215 Deer Trail around 5 p.m. and burned for about three hours.

It was a joint effort, taking approximately 50 firefighters from the Milton Fire Department, Alpharetta Fire Department and Forsyth County Fire Department, to extinguish the blaze, according to Milton Fire.

The Red Cross says the fire destroyed an entire apartment building, which housed 28 units.

One firefighter suffered heat injuries while working to put out the flames, but no one else was injured, Milton Fire said.

Volunteers with the Georgia Red Cross are working to help the families impacted — a total of 49 people — with immediate emergency needs. The Red Cross says caseworkers are aiding those families with temporary housing, food, clothing, personal care items, and they're providing assistance in other issues like health-related needs and emotional support.

"Caseworkers will continue to work with the families in the days ahead to help them get back on their feet and begin the recovery process," Red Cross spokesperson Ruby Ramirez said.

There is no information about what may have started the fire at this time.