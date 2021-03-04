Bomb threat called in several miles away forces North Point Mall's partial evacuation

The threat came in to the City of Columbus roughly 130 miles away.

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Authorities gave the North Point Mall the all-clear signal on Friday after a threat called in halfway across the state forced them to evacuate.

According to Alpharetta Police, the City of Columbus received a threatening call around 11 a.m. where the person on the other end claimed an "incendiary device" had been placed inside the mall - some 130 miles away.

Officers from the department as well as K-9 units from Cherokee County, Roswell and Woodstock were called to the area and swept the mall searching for any suspicious device but found none. The mall was given the all-clear around 12:45 p.m.