ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A popular Alpharetta eatery had extra security on-hand Friday night after a recent robbery by a trio of masked gunmen.

The incident took place at the P.F. Chang's at 7925 North Point Parkway according to the Alpharetta Police Department. Witnesses told police that three masked suspects entered the restaurant through the back door carrying weapons on Thursday night.

Police said they then took personal items from several employees and the cash box from the restaurant office. They were last seen escaping in a red SUV on Mansell Road at Georgia 400.

A spokesperson for P.F. Chang's said that additional security had been brought to the location as a result of the crime.

"Now, we're turning our attention to taking care of our team and inviting guests back into our restaurant," the statement said.

The restaurant said it is open for business for its regular hours but will be doing its best to offer support to staff members. The company also said it is fully cooperating with local authorities who are investigating the crime - and who responded quickly after learning of the robbery.

No customers were at the restaurant at the time and, according to a company spokesperson, no one was hurt.

