Police: Plane crashes in Alpharetta on Big Creek Greenway

This is a developing story.

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Alpharetta Department of Public Safety is investigating a plane crash on Big Creek Greenway.

Authorities said crews responded to Big Creek Greenway at 12:57 p.m. in reference to a possible plane crash near a remote area north of Kimball Bridge Road.

Crews were searching a heavily wooded area marked by a line of police tape. Officials said the number of passengers and injuries is unknown at this time.

Officials have closed the road for further investigation.

APD working plane crash on Big Creek Greenway. Media staging at North Point Church in the Black Lot, north side. Greenway is closed. — AlpharettaPublicSafety (@AlpharettaDPS) October 31, 2022

