ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A joint operation has led to an infant's rescue, the recovery of multiple dogs and the shutdown of an alleged drug house in Alpharetta.

Earlier in August, members of a north Georgia drug task force - including Alpharetta, Johns Creek, and Forsyth County - executed a search warrant at 474 Michael Drive and took four suspects into custody following an ongoing investigation.

Officers reportedly found heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, and illegally-possessed prescription drugs in the home along with "rotting food, used syringes and other drug-related objects."

But the discoveries didn't end there - the police also discovered a baby.

"Living in these conditions with his parent was a 6-month-old child," the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety said in a statement.

The Georgia Division of Family and Children Services has since taken custody of that child and turned him over to his grandparents. Further investigation also uncovered two dogs living in a closed trailer with no food or water.

"These malnourished animals were turned over to Fulton County Animal Control where they are currently recovering," police said.

Investigators believe one of the dogs had an untreated broken leg.

Authorities ultimately arrested four people on several charges ranging from drug charges to animal and child cruelty.

Justin Walker was charged with sale of heroin, sale of Schedule I drugs, possession of drug-related objects and cruelty to animals. Randolph Echols was charged with possession of cocaine and possession of drug-related objects. Preston Nolan was charged with possession of Schedule I drugs and possession of drug-related objects. And Swantia' Lawler was charged with first-degree cruelty to children.

Authorities said the joint operation was made possible, in part, due to tips from the public.

