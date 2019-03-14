MILTON, Ga. -- Police in a north Fulton city are on the lookout for a man they believe may be guilty of a sexual assault a month earlier.

Police said a victim reported being forcibly sexually assaulted by 20-year-old Andres Resendiz Hernandez on Feb. 12, 2019. Further investigation led them to release his name and multiple photos on Thursday and ask the public to be on the lookout.

Hernandez is described as about 5 feet 7 inches tall and 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. His last known address was 10765 Mortons Crossing in Alpharetta.

Andres Resendiz Hernandez is wanted in a sexual assault case

Milton Police Department

While police are asking the public to be vigilant for Hernandez, they are telling them to avoid contact and instead call police. They said he may be armed and is considered dangerous due to "previous documented incidents of violence."

Anyone who has information on how to find or contact Hernandez should call 911 or Detective Scott Harrell at 678-242-2614. Detective Harrell can also be reached by email at scott.harrell@cityofmiltonga.us.

