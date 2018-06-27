ALPHARETTA, Ga. – Police are actively searching for two masked suspects who zip-tied three women during a home invasion.

Alpharetta Police received a 911 called Monday around 10:40 p.m. from one of the victims in a home invasion robbery on Barnesley Lane.

Officers were told two masked men entered the home with handguns and physically assaulted an elderly woman. Police said the suspects then zip tied all three of the women's hands behind their backs before ransacking the home.

The suspects took a family safe, large amounts of cash, and jewelry before fleeing the home in one of the victims’ cars, police said.

Later, police located the stolen car near Kimball Bridge Road and searched the area with K-9s. However, no suspects were apprehended.

Police are investigating and are following several leads. Anyone with information is asked to call the Alpharetta Crime Stoppers Tip Hotline at 678-297-6307.

