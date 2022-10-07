Music festival to cause road closures throughout Alpharetta over weekend

Those who do choose to pass through the section of Alpharetta should expect heavy traffic delays, while also encountering lots of pedestrian activity.

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Wire and Wood Music Festival is back in downtown Alpharetta this Friday and Saturday, bringing road closures to some of the more well-traveled areas in the city.

One of the more notable closures for drivers will occur at a section of State Route 9 between Old Milton Parkway and Milton Avenue. Motorists are strongly encouraged to avoid driving through downtown Alpharetta while the music festival takes place and while the subsequent road closures are in effect.

Those who do choose to pass through the section of Alpharetta should expect heavy traffic delays, while also encountering lots of pedestrian activity, according to a statement by the city earlier this week.

TRAFFIC ALERT: State Route 9 will close at 3PM between Old Milton Parkway and Milton Avenue in Downtown Alpharetta. This and other closures will impact motorists through the rest of the evening. Details at https://t.co/Bh9WDW284P pic.twitter.com/ci8AqcDOFh — City of Alpharetta (@alpharettagov) October 7, 2022

The specific road closures are marked below, according to city officials:

Thursday, Oct. 6 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• North Broad Street



Friday, Oct. 7 from 6 a.m. to Sunday, Oct. 9 at 4 a.m.

• Milton Avenue from parking deck entrance to SR9

• Roswell/Canton Street from Old Roswell Street to Old Canton Street

• Old Roswell Street from Jones Alley to Milton Avenue



Friday, Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. to Sunday, Oct. 9 at 4 a.m.

• Commerce Street

• North Broad Street

• Market Street from South Broad Street to Academy Street



Friday, Oct. 7 from 3 p.m. to Saturday, Oct. 8 at 2 a.m.

• State Route 9 from Old Milton Parkway to Milton Avenue

• South Broad Street

• Market Street from South Broad Street to the parking deck entrance



Friday, Oct. 7 from 4 p.m. to Saturday, Oct. 8 at 12 a.m.

• Park Plaza from Academy Street to City Hall parking deck entrance



Saturday, Oct. 8 from 3 p.m.to Sunday, Oct. 9 at 2 a.m.

• State Route 9 from Old Milton Parkway to Milton Avenue

• South Broad Street

• Market Street from South Broad Street to the parking deck entrance



Saturday, Oct. 8 from 4 p.m.to Sunday, Oct. 9 at 12 a.m.

• Park Plaza from Academy Street to City Hall parking deck entrance