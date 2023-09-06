North Point Mall carnival update | Teen suspect turns himself in, police call it 'accidental shooting'

Alpharetta Police are now calling it an accidental shooting.

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A teenage boy turned himself in to police Friday in connection with the accidental shooting at North Point Mall carnival.

Alpharetta police officers announced the arrest saying the teen is responsible for the carnival shooting that hurt a 15-year-old and an 18-year-old. They had obtained warrants for the teen last night, the department said earlier Friday.

The teen is now facing several charges including second-degree cruelty to children, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, two counts of reckless conduct, possession of a firearm by a minor and tampering with evidence.

As the suspect is younger than 18, authorities are not releasing his name. Investigators did say that he knew the two victims and believe it was an isolated incident. They called the shooting accidental in the latest update.

More about the carnival shooting investigation

Police responded to calls of shots fired at the carnival at the popular North Point Mall just after 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The two teen girls who were hurt in the shooting were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. One victim was airlifted while the other was taken by ambulance.

Alpharetta Police Lt. David Freeman said detectives found a handgun at the scene.

The night of the shooting, he also said it he unsure if they were on a carnival ride when the shooting occurred.