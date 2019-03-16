Alpharetta Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened outside of a bank.

Police tweeted Saturday afternoon confirming the fatality.

According to Sgt. Howard Miller of the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety, they received a 911 call about a shooting at the Wells Fargo branch on N. Main Street.

When officers arrived they found the 47-year-old woman in the parking lot.

She was taken to the hospital but didn't survive, according to police.

Alpharetta Police said they do have a person in custody they are questioning about the incident. 

This is an ongoing investigation.

