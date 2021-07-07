Atlanta charter school places staff member on administrative leave after allegations surface regarding south Georgia minor

In the statement, the school said it's not aware of any misconduct taking place on campus and the school's human resources and legal team are investigating.

ATLANTA — Centennial Academy, an Atlanta charter school, is responding after allegations were made against a school administrator related to a minor in south Georgia.

The school issued a statement Wednesday afternoon, acknowledging they were aware of the "allegations," however they didn't elaborate on what the exact claims were.

"As there are a number of legal and privacy concerns involved, Centennial Academy can not discuss or comment extensively on this matter," the statement said in part. "The school is not aware of any misconduct occurring on campus or involving Centennial Academy scholars."

The school went on to say they are committed to protecting safety and well-being of the the student body and its staff.

"This is a responsibility that we take very seriously, and one that prompts us to take swift, consistent action when necessary," the statement said.

In the statement, the school said the staff member has not been convicted of a crime, however, the school's human resources and legal team are currently investigating. The statement also said the staff member has been placed on administrative leave at this time.