Gwinnett County Police raise thousands for siblings of child found dead

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Police Department has raised thousands of dollars for the brother and sister of 8-year-old Amari Hall, who was found dead Nov. 23 after having been reported missing days earlier. Police have used the funds to gift the siblings a haul of toys, clothes and school supplies.
The Gwinnett County Crime Scene Unit collected donations from department employees over the week, Gwinnett police said over social media. After raising more than $3,500, police purchased toys, clothes, school supplies and more for the two siblings.
"Amari Hall’s death was heartbreaking for everyone at Gwinnett Police," the social media statement read. "The Crime Scene unit took donations from employees & raised over $3,500 in just one week. They bought toys, clothes, school supplies, and more for Amari’s brother and sister who are now in foster care."
Hall's body was found near a hotel in Peachtree corners around 10:45 a.m. on Nov. 23. Warrants show that Hall was hit in the head several times days before her body's discovery. Records say the mother's partner Celeste Owens did "conceal the death of Amari Hall by placing her in trash bags and dumping her body."
Hall's mother Brittany Hall is being charged with malice murder and felony murder in the case. Owens is also charged with felony murder and malice murder in connection to Amari's death.