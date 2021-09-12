Gwinnett County Police raise thousands for siblings of child found dead

The Gwinnett County Police Department raised thousands of dollars for the brother and sister of an 8-year-old found dead on Nov. 23.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Police Department has raised thousands of dollars for the brother and sister of 8-year-old Amari Hall, who was found dead Nov. 23 after having been reported missing days earlier. Police have used the funds to gift the siblings a haul of toys, clothes and school supplies.

The Gwinnett County Crime Scene Unit collected donations from department employees over the week, Gwinnett police said over social media. After raising more than $3,500, police purchased toys, clothes, school supplies and more for the two siblings.

"Amari Hall’s death was heartbreaking for everyone at Gwinnett Police," the social media statement read. "The Crime Scene unit took donations from employees & raised over $3,500 in just one week. They bought toys, clothes, school supplies, and more for Amari’s brother and sister who are now in foster care."

