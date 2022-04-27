Two Atlanta high school students surprised with $40,000 scholarship from Amazon

The Future Engineer Scholarship is awarded to students interested in computer science careers

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ATLANTA — Two Atlanta high school students received a $40,000 scholarship from one of the biggest companies in the U.S.

Amazon awarded the Future Engineer Scholarship to seniors Zoey Johnson, who attends Georgia Cyber Academy and Antoni Juarez, who attends Benjamin E. Mays High School.

The award is for students interested in computer science careers. Amazon awarded $10 million in computer science scholarships to students this year.

This program aims to increase access to computer science education for children and young adults from underserved and underrepresented communities.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy congratulated Johnson and the 250 other recipients of the award on Twitter.

Congrats to Zoey and the rest of this year's 250 #AmazonFutureEngineer $40K college scholarship recipients. Just the beginning of big things for all of you… excited for your Amazon internships to begin. https://t.co/6YyHBHyGHe pic.twitter.com/pC5a47rq0L — Andy Jassy (@ajassy) April 13, 2022

Both teens opened an Amazon box, not knowing what was inside, leading to a heartwarming reaction.

"I was stunned because days before, I did not get surprised with a scholarship. I saw that online many students had received a box and I hadn't received anything or any update," Juarez said.

Johnson said she almost didn't apply.

"I was in that stage where you're you're fearful of rejection, really. So you're just iffy about whether or not you want to apply to these big opportunities," Johnson said.

The pair will also intern at Amazon in the summer of 2021 as part of their scholarship win.

WAYS TO GET 11ALIVE

SIGN UP FOR THE NEWSLETTER

The 11Alive Speed Feed offers a curated experience of top local stories we’re following now. Our goal is to help you feel informed, even if you only have five minutes. This email will be sent at noon daily. Sign up here.

GET IN TOUCH WITH US