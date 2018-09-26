JEFFERSON, Ga. -- Amazon's latest addition in Georgia is looking to fill more than 1,200 positions. The company will host hiring fairs through most of October.

The company needs employees in several shifts for its new "sortation" center in Jefferson, Georgia. The hiring events will happen from Oct. 1 through Oct. 20 -- including weekends.

According to an Amazon spokesperson, there will be on-the-spot hiring for those who meet the company's qualifications and candidates can get help completing an application and schedule a follow-up appointment.

Job candidates must be at least 18 years old and have a high school diploma or equivalent to be considered. Candidates will need to apply online and can choose a shift preference and select an appointment time for the hiring event. Walk-ins are also welcome.

Once hired, associates scheduled to work 20 to 29 hours per week receive healthcare benefits after 90 days as well as holiday pay, an employee discount, basic life insurance, accidental death and disability insurance after 30 days.

Also, through the company's Career Choice program, Amazon will pre-pay up to 95 percent of tuition for courses related to fields currently in demand - regardless of if those skills are relevant to Amazon itself.

The first of the hiring events will be held at the Jefferson Civic Center at 65 Kissam St. on the dates and times listed below.

Oct. 1: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct. 2: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Oct. 3: 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct. 4: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Oct. 5: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct. 6: 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

